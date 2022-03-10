Cleanse and enrich with two luscious moisturizers in one step!

2chic Avocado and Olive Oil Ultra-Moist Body Wash leaves skin more than just clean - it deeply nourishes at the same time! In the shower or tub, this luxuriously rich foaming cleanser re-hydrates dry skin. A delectable botanical blend of buttery Avocado and golden Olive Oil, formulated in the exclusive Dual Moisture Complex to keep your body supple and smooth with two of nature's most nutritious and nourishing fruits.