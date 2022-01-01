Hover to Zoom
Giovanni Blackberry & Coconut Milk Ultra-Replenishing Body Wash
24 fl ozUPC: 0071623718494
Gorgeously restore moisture. Coat your skin in a rich compound of omega 3 & 6 that's filled with super antioxidants.
Drench your skin in a delicate blend of fresh Blackberry and creamy soft Coconut Milk. Giovanni's exclusive Dual Replenishing Complex will remoisturize your skin while replenishing essential nutrients leaving your skin looking and feeling flawless. No more dry or damaged skin.
- For All Skin Types
- Bathe Skin with Creamy Soft Coconut Milk
- Replenish Lost Nutrients with Blackberry Fruit
- Indulge in Delicious Moisture
- Lauryl & Laureth Sulfate Free
- Antioxidant Power with Rich Omega 3 & 6 Compounds
- Eco Chic Technology™
- Dual Replenishing Complex / Blackberry + Coconut Milk