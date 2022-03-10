Giovanni Cool Mint Lemonade Salt Scrub Perspective: front
Giovanni Cool Mint Lemonade Salt Scrub

9 ozUPC: 0071623718074
Cool Mint Lemonade™ Salt Scrub tingles with a fragrance and is an invigorating body exfoliator that polishes skin's surface, removing cellular debris. The richly scented formula contains the exclusive Giovanni PureOrganic Technology™ blend, an advanced essential oil complex to soothe, smooth, and regenerate skin all over. What an intoxicating experience. Feel refreshed.

  • With Crushed Mint Leaves
  • Eco Chic Body Care