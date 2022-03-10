In order to help you skin to be pure and detoxified, you need this gentle exfoliating scrub. With volcanic ash to dislodge pollutants and activated charcoal to extract impurities and help detoxify the skin, without drying. Super-antioxidants acai and goji berry help recharge cells. Leaves your face buffed and smooth. pH balanced. For all skin types.

Eco Chic Technology™

With Activated Charcoal, Volcanic Ash, and Super-Antioxidants Acai and Goji Berry