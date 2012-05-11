Hover to Zoom
Giovanni D:tox System Replenishing Facial Moisturizer
4 fl ozUPC: 0071623718282
Purchase Options
Product Details
For your skin to be soothed and positively extraordinary, you need a deeply penetrating moisturizer that can smooth skin pure. With green tea to combat dry skin and super antioxidants acai and goji berry to improve your skin's appearance.This replenishing Facial Moisturizer may be one of the most potent available to keep your face looking and feeling youthful. pH balanced. For all skin types.
- Pure Organic Technology™
- With Super-Antioxidants: Acai and Goji Berry
- Hypoallergenic Dermatologist Tested
- Ideal For All Skin Types