Hover to Zoom
Giovanni Fast Straightening Elixir
6.8 fl ozUPC: 0071623718026
Purchase Options
Product Details
Smooth the curls, relax the waves, control the unruliest hair. This lightweight crystal gel adds silky shine while repelling humidity.
- Smoothes and Soothes Hair for The Ultimate Sleek Style
- Straightens Hair Temporarily Until Your Next Shampoo
- Certified Organic Botanicals Protect Hair from Heat Styling
- Ultimate Hair Straightening Elixir
- Superior Smoothing, Soothing, Straightening Formula with Natural Botanicals that Protect Hair While Creating Silky Shine
- Eco Chic Technology™