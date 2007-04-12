Giovanni Fast Straightening Elixir Perspective: front
Giovanni Fast Straightening Elixir

6.8 fl ozUPC: 0071623718026
Product Details

Smooth the curls, relax the waves, control the unruliest hair. This lightweight crystal gel adds silky shine while repelling humidity.

  • Smoothes and Soothes Hair for The Ultimate Sleek Style
  • Straightens Hair Temporarily Until Your Next Shampoo
  • Certified Organic Botanicals Protect Hair from Heat Styling
  • Ultimate Hair Straightening Elixir
  • Superior Smoothing, Soothing, Straightening Formula with Natural Botanicals that Protect Hair While Creating Silky Shine
  • Eco Chic Technology™