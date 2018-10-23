Giovanni Frizz Be Gone™ Polishing Serum Shea Butter & Sweet Almond Oil Perspective: front
Giovanni Frizz Be Gone™ Polishing Serum Shea Butter & Sweet Almond Oil

2.75 fl ozUPC: 0071623718562
Product Details

  1. Provides Shine
  2. Defines Waves & Curls
  3. Tames Frizz
  4. Smooths Strands
  5. Silkens Tresses
  6. heat Styling Protection
  7. Style Manageability
  8. Color Safe
  9. Controls Static
  10. Won''t Weight Hair Down
  11. Adds Texture
  12. Professional Finish
  13. Withstands Humidity
  14. Long-Lasting
  15. Refines Style Easily
  16. Disciplines Flyaways
  17. Distributes Easily
  18. Restricts Breakage
  19. Softens Tresses
  20. Improves Elasticity

