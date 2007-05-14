Deep down clean doesn't mean stripping hair. It means balancing natural oils to enhance hair, gently removing what's not needed. Welcome to the golden age of shampoo. Golden Wheat Shampoo is ideal for removing excess oils while contributing to a beautiful head of hair. Hair that's lustrous and golden makes the world beholden.

Cleanses Hair and Scalp, Removing Natural Oils

Encourages Volume and Shine

Creates A Clean Palette for Style

Contains No Laurel/Laureth Sulfates

For Normal to Oily Hair

A Blend Of Botanicals Deeply Cleanse Hair By Gently Removing Oils and Impurities While Encouraging Volume and Shine