Giovanni Powder Power Dry Shampoo
Product Details
Looking for a flash of brilliance? This fun and fabulous 2 in 1 dry shampoo and volumizer is perfect to give hair a boost anytime, anywhere - any day, any night. It's a convenient refresher for dull and lifeless hair.
Powder Power™ is a natural for body and shine. Packed with Corn Starch to absorb excess oil, Panthenol (Pro-vitamin B-5) to strengthen hair, and Ginseng plus Grape Seed extract to energize the roots.
- Eco Chic Hair Care
- For All Hair Types
- Sassy Shine in No Time!
- 2 in 1 Power & Shampoo Instant Volumizer
- Freshens Hair in a Snap
- Boosts Body, Volume, & Bounce
- Instantly Adds Shine
- Convenient for On The Go Use
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Zea Mays (Corn) Starch , Avena Saliva (Oat) Kernel Flour , Stearalkonium Hectorite , Panthenol ( Vitamin B5 ) , Kaolin , Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract [ Proanthocyanidins ] , * , Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Extract , Panax Ginseng Root Extract [ Ginsenosides ] , Silica , Natural Fragrance
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More