Looking for a flash of brilliance? This fun and fabulous 2 in 1 dry shampoo and volumizer is perfect to give hair a boost anytime, anywhere - any day, any night. It's a convenient refresher for dull and lifeless hair.

Powder Power™ is a natural for body and shine. Packed with Corn Starch to absorb excess oil, Panthenol (Pro-vitamin B-5) to strengthen hair, and Ginseng plus Grape Seed extract to energize the roots.

  • Eco Chic Hair Care
  • For All Hair Types
  • Sassy Shine in No Time!
  • 2 in 1 Power & Shampoo Instant Volumizer
    • Freshens Hair in a Snap
    • Boosts Body, Volume, & Bounce
    • Instantly Adds Shine
    • Convenient for On The Go Use

Zea Mays (Corn) Starch , Avena Saliva (Oat) Kernel Flour , Stearalkonium Hectorite , Panthenol ( Vitamin B5 ) , Kaolin , Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract [ Proanthocyanidins ] , * , Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Extract , Panax Ginseng Root Extract [ Ginsenosides ] , Silica , Natural Fragrance

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

