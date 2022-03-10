Looking for a flash of brilliance? This fun and fabulous 2 in 1 dry shampoo and volumizer is perfect to give hair a boost anytime, anywhere - any day, any night. It's a convenient refresher for dull and lifeless hair.

Powder Power™ is a natural for body and shine. Packed with Corn Starch to absorb excess oil, Panthenol (Pro-vitamin B-5) to strengthen hair, and Ginseng plus Grape Seed extract to energize the roots.