Deep within skin, debris and toxins reside, clouding your skin's natural radiance. Polish them away with D:tox System™ purifying exfoliant body scrub. Activated charcoal and volcanic ash combine, diving deep into pores, absorbing debris. Whisking away bacteria and toxins. Making way for exotic acai and goji berry, super- antioxidants hand-harvested at their peak for maximum nourishment. Skin is left gently fragranced with essential oils of luscious fig and clean green tea. Giving you clarity for mind, body and soul.

Step 2 To polish impurities and excess oils from skin, leaving behind smooth skin that is prepped for maximum nourishment. Gluten Free

Wheat Free

Yeast Free