Giovanni® Purifying Exfoliant Body Scrub
6 ozUPC: 0071623718203
Deep within skin, debris and toxins reside, clouding your skin's natural radiance. Polish them away with D:tox System™ purifying exfoliant body scrub. Activated charcoal and volcanic ash combine, diving deep into pores, absorbing debris. Whisking away bacteria and toxins. Making way for exotic acai and goji berry, super- antioxidants hand-harvested at their peak for maximum nourishment. Skin is left gently fragranced with essential oils of luscious fig and clean green tea. Giving you clarity for mind, body and soul.
- Purifying Exfoliant Body Scrub: Step 2 To polish impurities and excess oils from skin, leaving behind smooth skin that is prepped for maximum nourishment.
- Gluten Free
- Wheat Free
- Yeast Free