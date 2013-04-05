Ever have one of those days? You're out and about or you're in at the gym, or wherever. Giovanni towelettes recharged, relax, refresh…whatever! Clean up, wipe up, lift up your spirit with towelettes dressed in organic essential oils. They're lightweight, soft as a cloud and antibacterial. Perfect for sanitizing your hands, these germ killing mini machines also:

Travel nicely. Use in trains, planes, and automobiles.

Put in fridge and place on the back of your neck...Recharge with a Peppermint Surge™, Relax in a Lavender Cal™, Refresh with a Grapefruit Splash™.

Keep certain foods from staying with you long after you've left the kitchen (think garlic and fish).

Day at the beach and you look-and-feel-like a little red corvette? A gentle wipe helps cook skin.

Remove dirt and grime from little hands after an afternoon at the playground.

Freshen hands after fueling your vehicle.

Grape oil energizes and refreshes. Lavender oil soothes and relaxes. Peppermint oil awakens and recharges.

Giovanni Mixed Towelettes Sanitize, Moisturize, and Utilize

100% Biodegradable