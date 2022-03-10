Replenish and boost skin''s radiance with Giovanni''s facial mist, enhanced with Activated Charcoal, Volcanic Ash and super antioxidants Acai and Goji Berry to hydrate and reveal your most beautiful skin without leaving a shine.

Uses: Spray before applying makeup to prepare your skin for the best application. Spray after application to help set and extend the wear of makeup. help prevent skin dehydration throughout the day by spraying anytime, anywhere, to refresh your face.