Giovanni Root 66 Lifting Hair Spray Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Giovanni Root 66 Lifting Hair Spray Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Giovanni Root 66 Lifting Hair Spray

8.5 fl ozUPC: 0071623718033
Purchase Options

Product Details

Height is at your fingertips and you hold the controls. Send it directly where you want - and need - root life and support. When you raise the roots, you're cruising down the style highway affectionately known as Root 66.

  • Raises Roots to New Heights
  • It Allows for Directional Control
  • Lifts Hair Up Where it Belongs
  • Max Volume
  • Eco Chic Technology™
  • For All Hair Types
  • Increases Body and Shine While Infusing Weightless Texture