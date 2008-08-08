Hover to Zoom
Giovanni Root 66 Lifting Hair Spray
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0071623718033
Product Details
Height is at your fingertips and you hold the controls. Send it directly where you want - and need - root life and support. When you raise the roots, you're cruising down the style highway affectionately known as Root 66.
- Raises Roots to New Heights
- It Allows for Directional Control
- Lifts Hair Up Where it Belongs
- Max Volume
- Eco Chic Technology™
- For All Hair Types
- Increases Body and Shine While Infusing Weightless Texture