Hit the road Jack and don't you look back no more. 'Cause Root 66 is stretching ahead, and it's revving its horsetail horsepower expanders to add max volume and max life to hair that's limping along through life. Contains horsetail Extract, a healing herb, rich in nutrients and high in silica to help keep hair strong. Detangles and smoothes, protects and soothes. So put the pedal to the metal. It's a minimum price to pay for big time volume.