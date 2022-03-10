Root 66™ Max Volume Shampoo is stretching ahead, revving its horsetail horsepower expanders to maximize volume and life to fine and thinning hair that is limping along through life. It won’t weigh your hair down. Contains Horsetail Extract, a healing herb, rich in nutrients, and high in silica to help keep hair strong. Wash in bounce, wash in strength, wash in body. So put the pedal to the metal. It’s a minimum price to pay for big-time volume and lift of fine, thinning hair. For very fine and oily hair.