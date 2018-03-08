Create maximum body with Giovanni's exclusive Dual Volumizing Complex - a clarifying blend of juicy tangerine and nourishing buttery Papaya. This dynamic body-building foam takes even limp strands that cling to the scalp that lifts them high. Makes lifted styles look easy without making hair stiff, sticky, or heavy. Perfect for creating the plushed tresses and the most luxurious up-dos - taking 2chic to new heights.

For Fine, Limp Hair

Adds Beautiful Fullness

Light Formula for Weightless Control

Defines Waves & Enhances Curls

Eco Chic Technology™

Dual Volumizing Complex / Tangerine + Papaya Butter