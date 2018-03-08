Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Giovanni Ultra-Volume Foam Styling Mousse
7 fl ozUPC: 0071623718450
Purchase Options
Product Details
Create maximum body with Giovanni's exclusive Dual Volumizing Complex - a clarifying blend of juicy tangerine and nourishing buttery Papaya. This dynamic body-building foam takes even limp strands that cling to the scalp that lifts them high. Makes lifted styles look easy without making hair stiff, sticky, or heavy. Perfect for creating the plushed tresses and the most luxurious up-dos - taking 2chic to new heights.
- For Fine, Limp Hair
- Adds Beautiful Fullness
- Light Formula for Weightless Control
- Defines Waves & Enhances Curls
- Eco Chic Technology™
- Dual Volumizing Complex / Tangerine + Papaya Butter