Giovanni Unscented Facial Cleansing Towelettes
30 ctUPC: 0071623718349
Product Details
Sometimes you want to keep it simple. Or maybe scented stuff makes you break out in hives. Whatever. Giovanni made these gentle towelettes to give you the clean you seek - without any fragrance to send into fits. Nature''s botanicals get the job done, without zapping skin of vital moisture. Soothing Echinacea and Aloe calm skin down. Dirt, oil and makeup - gone. And that''s enough. It''s eco minimalism that''s Eco Chic™.
- Hypoallergenic
- Dermatologist Tested
- Clinically Tested
- Opthalmologist Tested
- Non-Comedogenic (Won''t Clog Pores)
- Alcohol-Free
- Oil-Free