Sometimes you want to keep it simple. Or maybe scented stuff makes you break out in hives. Whatever. Giovanni made these gentle towelettes to give you the clean you seek - without any fragrance to send into fits. Nature''s botanicals get the job done, without zapping skin of vital moisture. Soothing Echinacea and Aloe calm skin down. Dirt, oil and makeup - gone. And that''s enough. It''s eco minimalism that''s Eco Chic™.

Hypoallergenic

Dermatologist Tested

Clinically Tested

Opthalmologist Tested

Non-Comedogenic (Won''t Clog Pores)

Alcohol-Free

Oil-Free