Giovanni Vitapro Fusion Echo Chic Treatment
5.1 fl ozUPC: 0071623709008
Product Details
Vitapro Fusion Protective Moisture Leave-In Hair Treatment with Pure Organic Technology
Vitamins aren't just good for your body. They're also good for your hair. When combined with protein, the result is stronger, healthier, shinier. Vitapro Fusion fuses together the best parts of vitamins with the essential elements in proteins to create soft, manageable, beautiful hair. Professional hair. What a treat. Contains a blend of organic oils, ripe-harvested from renewable plants at the peak of their freshness, cold pressed, and refrigerated immediately to ensure maximum purity. Infuses each individual strand of hair with vitamins, nutrients, and protein for strength and vitality.
- Light Condition - Deep Condition
- Penetrates Damaged Hair to Rebuild and Repair
- Infuses Hair with Protein-Enriched Botanicals
- Protects Hair from Heat, Chemicals, and Bad Days
- Protective Moisture Leave-In Hair Treatment
- PureOrganic Technology™ for All Hair Types
- A Unique Blend of Vitamins and Proteins Protects Hair from Heat and Chemicals while Repairing Dry, Damaged Hair