Vitapro Fusion Protective Moisture Leave-In Hair Treatment with Pure Organic Technology

Vitamins aren't just good for your body. They're also good for your hair. When combined with protein, the result is stronger, healthier, shinier. Vitapro Fusion fuses together the best parts of vitamins with the essential elements in proteins to create soft, manageable, beautiful hair. Professional hair. What a treat. Contains a blend of organic oils, ripe-harvested from renewable plants at the peak of their freshness, cold pressed, and refrigerated immediately to ensure maximum purity. Infuses each individual strand of hair with vitamins, nutrients, and protein for strength and vitality.