Giovanni Wellness System Shampoo
Product Details
This Wellness Shampoo combines traditional Chinese botanicals with the highest quality Western ingredients that energize your hair and scalp - to soothe a dry itchy scalp, strengthen roots, and keep hair's elasticity.
With antioxidant Ginsenosides from Panax Ginseng and Mulberry Fruit in a sulfate and paraben-free formulation, this Wellness Shampoo delivers a powerful tonic to relax and moisturize hair and scalp, increasing circulation to roots, and deeply nourishing hair follicles - thus promoting healthy hair growth.*
Botanicals & wellness benefits for hair:
- An Mole - antioxidant & keeps hair elastic
- Hei Zhi Ma - soothes a dry itchy scalp
- Jia Ma Chi Xian - strengthens hair roots
- Mo Han Lian - strengthen & helps keep color
- Wu Huan Zi - restores luster
Shampoo Wellness enhanced with:
- Panax Ginseng - promotes healthy hair growth*
- Mulberry Fruit - increases circulation to hair roots*
- Eco Chic Technology™
- For All Hair Types
- Scalp & Follicle-Focused Holistic Formulation
- Soothes Dry & Itchy Scalp
- Strengthens Hair Roots
- Deep Nourishment for Healthy Hair
- Mild Formula Will Not Strip or Change Hair Color
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.