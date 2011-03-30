This Wellness Shampoo combines traditional Chinese botanicals with the highest quality Western ingredients that energize your hair and scalp - to soothe a dry itchy scalp, strengthen roots, and keep hair's elasticity.

With antioxidant Ginsenosides from Panax Ginseng and Mulberry Fruit in a sulfate and paraben-free formulation, this Wellness Shampoo delivers a powerful tonic to relax and moisturize hair and scalp, increasing circulation to roots, and deeply nourishing hair follicles - thus promoting healthy hair growth.*

Botanicals & wellness benefits for hair:

An Mole - antioxidant & keeps hair elastic

Hei Zhi Ma - soothes a dry itchy scalp

Jia Ma Chi Xian - strengthens hair roots

Mo Han Lian - strengthen & helps keep color

Wu Huan Zi - restores luster

Shampoo Wellness enhanced with:

Panax Ginseng - promotes healthy hair growth*

Mulberry Fruit - increases circulation to hair roots*

Eco Chic Technology™

For All Hair Types

Scalp & Follicle-Focused Holistic Formulation

Soothes Dry & Itchy Scalp

Strengthens Hair Roots

Deep Nourishment for Healthy Hair

Mild Formula Will Not Strip or Change Hair Color

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.