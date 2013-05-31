Hover to Zoom
Glad Clear Kitchen Tall 13 Gallon Drawstring Trash Bags
45 ctUPC: 0001258778543
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
- 13 GALLON CLEAR PLASTIC RECYCLING BAGS: Handle daily recycling needs with Glad's ideally sized 13 gallon recyclable garbage bag
- RECYCLE WITH EASE: Clear plastic bags are accepted by applicable Municipal Recycling, Yard Waste and Clear Trash Programs
- DRAWSTRING TRASH BAG: The drawstring ensures a tight grip on trash cans and makes for a simple removal with a quick cinch of the durable drawstring
- STRONG AND RELIABLE: Backed with Glad strength, these recycling trash bags were designed to handle the heaviest of recycling loads
- RECYCLING MADE EASY: Glad 13 Gallon recyclable trash bags support an active kitchen and provide a versatile trash bag to tackle any household chore