Glad Small Twist Tie Trash Bags Value Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glad Small Twist Tie Trash Bags Value Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Glad Small Twist Tie Trash Bags Value Pack

60 ctUPC: 0001258779051
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • 4 GALLON PLASTIC TRASH BAGS: Handle daily household and every day demands with Glad's small sized 4-gallon garbage bag
  • STRONG AND RELIABLE: Backed with Glad's strength, these 4-gallon trash bags were designed to handle everyday trash loads
  • VERSATILE GARBAGE BAGS: Great for medium wastebaskets, general household needs, and just the right size for cars and on-the-go travel
  • PERFECT CLEANING ESSENTIAL: Great for the office, bathroom, bedroom, and small wastebaskets, you are going to want to keep Glad's 4-gallon bags around
  • CLEANING MADE EASY: Glad 4-gallon wastebasket trash bags supports an active household and provides a versatile plastic bag to tackle everyday demands