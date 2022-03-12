Glad® Strong Quick-Tie® Large Trash Bags with 3-ply strength help protect you and your home from garbage disasters. The strong and dependable Quick-Tie® flaps allow you to close the bag by cross-tying the flaps to keep the bag securely shut. No need for inconvenient twist-ties. Quick-Tie® bags are also easy to lift and carry, so you can transport even the fullest bag with ease. This 30 gallon sturdy bag is fantastic for the heavy volume and heavy loads.

30 GALLON BLACK PLASTIC TRASH BAGS: Glad's extra-strong heavy duty garbage bags are ideal for tough jobs both inside and outside of the house

QUICK-TIE TRASH BAG: Featuring four quick-tie flaps easily secure tighten and carry garbage bag with the strong and durable quick-tie closure

STRONG AND RELIABLE: Backed with Glad's three-ply strength these 30 gallon trash bags were designed to handle the toughest loads

DRAWSTRING TRASH BAG: The durable 3 layer drawstring permits a dependable disposal for the heaviest jobs around the yard and garage

VERSATILE GARBAGE BAGS: Great for larger more demanding household & outdoor cleaning Glad's Large 30 Gallon black trash bag can handle the job

GREAT FOR COMMERCIAL USE: Ideal for use in schools, daycare centers, restaurants, hotels and other commercial facilities