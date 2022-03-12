Hover to Zoom
Glad Strong Quick-Tie 30 Gallon Large Trash Bags
10 ctUPC: 0001258700080
Product Details
Glad® Strong Quick-Tie® Large Trash Bags with 3-ply strength help protect you and your home from garbage disasters. The strong and dependable Quick-Tie® flaps allow you to close the bag by cross-tying the flaps to keep the bag securely shut. No need for inconvenient twist-ties. Quick-Tie® bags are also easy to lift and carry, so you can transport even the fullest bag with ease. This 30 gallon sturdy bag is fantastic for the heavy volume and heavy loads.
- 30 GALLON BLACK PLASTIC TRASH BAGS: Glad's extra-strong heavy duty garbage bags are ideal for tough jobs both inside and outside of the house
- QUICK-TIE TRASH BAG: Featuring four quick-tie flaps easily secure tighten and carry garbage bag with the strong and durable quick-tie closure
- STRONG AND RELIABLE: Backed with Glad's three-ply strength these 30 gallon trash bags were designed to handle the toughest loads
- DRAWSTRING TRASH BAG: The durable 3 layer drawstring permits a dependable disposal for the heaviest jobs around the yard and garage
- VERSATILE GARBAGE BAGS: Great for larger more demanding household & outdoor cleaning Glad's Large 30 Gallon black trash bag can handle the job
- GREAT FOR COMMERCIAL USE: Ideal for use in schools, daycare centers, restaurants, hotels and other commercial facilities