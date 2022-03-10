Low-Impact, High-Mileage

GladRags Pantyliners provide natural, all cotton protection. They are absorbent and so compact you'll hardly know you're wearing one. Easy to use and amazingly comfortable, you'll wonder where they have been all your life. GladRags Pantyliners are free of plastics and sticky adhesives and are great for tender skin. Whether you use them every now and then or everyday, you'll save money. GladRags are made to last for years and are great for: light flow days, use with a tampon or menstrual cup, and everyday use.

We thank you, the Earth thanks you, and your sensitive parts thank you.

Box Contains: