The clip top jar is a tried and true favorite featuring a glass lid with metal clip and rubber ring which makes for easy sealing and opening Features . Size 2 oz . Counter display. Clip top jars are great for bottling fruits and preserving pickles and vegetables. Also great for gift giving or crafts. logo embossed on front. jars also make wonderful home storage containers. Glass lid with hinged metal clip and rubber ring for creating an airtight seal. Ideal for storing dry foods such as rice sugar and flour. Dishwasher safe Specifications . Dimension 3 4 H x 7 4 W x 9 5 L. Weight 4 lbs