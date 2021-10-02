Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Blend of Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil), Lactose, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Oil Shortening (Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil), Cocoa Powder, Contains 1 Percent or Less of: Artificial Flavors, Banana Powder, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Yeast, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate), Beta Carotene Color.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More