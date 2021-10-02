Glico Pocky Chocolate Banana Biscuit Sticks Perspective: front
Glico Pocky Chocolate Banana Biscuit Sticks

2.47 ozUPC: 0007314115936
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size14pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Blend of Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil), Lactose, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Oil Shortening (Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil), Cocoa Powder, Contains 1 Percent or Less of: Artificial Flavors, Banana Powder, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Yeast, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate), Beta Carotene Color.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
