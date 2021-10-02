Glico Pocky Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks Perspective: front
Glico Pocky Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks Perspective: back
Glico Pocky Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks

2.47 ozUPC: 0007314115233
Product Details

A crunchy and delicious biscuit stick covered in a creamy frosting. This Japanese candy is perfect for parties. Another great tasting snack from the super popular Glico Pocky. Halloween candy, kids' snacks, lunch, or anything else you can imagine!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate47g17.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar21g
Protein6g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron2.9mg15%
Potassium220mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Blend of Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil), Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Oil Shortening (Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil), Contains 1 Percent or Less of: Cocoa Butter, Salt, Artificial Flavors, Yeast, Soy Lecithin, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate), Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible