Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Blend of Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Palm Oil Shortening, Contains 1 Percent or Less of: Green Tea Powder, Artificial Flavors, Salt, Yeast, Lecithin, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate), Monoglycerides, Sodium Hydroxide, Beta-carotene Color, Blue 1 Lake Color, Papain

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

