Glico Pocky® Matcha Green Tea Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks
2.47 ozUPC: 0007314115253
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1box (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium150mg6.25%
Total Carbohydrate49g16.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar22g
Protein5g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Blend of Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Palm Oil Shortening, Contains 1 Percent or Less of: Green Tea Powder, Artificial Flavors, Salt, Yeast, Lecithin, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate), Monoglycerides, Sodium Hydroxide, Beta-carotene Color, Blue 1 Lake Color, Papain
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
