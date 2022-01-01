Hover to Zoom
Glier's Original Goetta (Half Slab)
1 pkg.UPC: 0029365400000
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium170mg7.08%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium300mg30%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A150Number of International Units3%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw Sheeps Milk, Rennet, Salt, Lysozyme and Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More