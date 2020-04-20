Provides a 3 to 4 minute self-cleaning that thoroughly scrubs, cleans, and degreases all internal surfaces and drain. Cleans what home remedies and other brands cannot. Foams away build-up and odors caused by food and grease. Convenient, easy to use, with no mess. Use weekly to prevent build-up and odors. Safe for septic systems-contains no phosphates

Usage Instructions: Directions For Use: Disposer Careis designed for use in properly working disposers. 1. Start with an empty turned off disposer. Run a strong stream of hot water for 1 minutes. Reduce hot water flow to pencil width trickle not directly into disposer drain. 2. Insert 1 biodegradable inner packet completely into disposer then turn on disposer (Do not open packet). 3. Cleaning is complete when blue cleaning foam entirely disappears and you hear a 'swish' of water (cleaning time varies approx. 2-4 mins.).* 4. Turn off disposer and rinse remaining foam from sink. *Blue cleaning foam may rise into sink (or in both sinks if a double sink). Cleaning action continues as foam retreats into drain and disposer.

Weight: 0.35 Pound

0.35 Pound In-Package Dimensions: 5.65 Inch x 6.3 Inch x 2.7 Inch

5.65 Inch x 6.3 Inch x 2.7 Inch Quantity 4

*Warning: Skin and eye irritant. Harmful if swallowed. Contains sodium dichloro-s-triazinetrione, organic acid and surfactants. Do not mix with any other cleaner or chemical. First Aid: If in eyes: Flush with plenty of water for 15 minutes and seek medical advice. If on skin: Rinse immediately with plenty of water for 15 minutes. If swallowed: do not induce vomiting. Call a poison control center or doctor immediately for treatment advice 1-800-222-1222. If inhaled: Move person to fresh air. Storage/Disposal: Store in a cool, dry place in original container and reseal after each use.