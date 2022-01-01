The decorative outdoor fountain is made by delicate craftwork with light weighted resin which gives it a very strong and reliable structure and also easy to move. The soft sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day and provide an aesthetic feature for you to admire whilst relaxing in your garden. This fountain can be used garden and outdoors to create a calming atmosphere and is a peaceful addition to any garden, patio, backyard or home office.

Size: 15.25 in. L x 15.25 in. W x 24.5 in. H

Material: 52% polyresin, 48% stone powder

Including a UL Listed pump with maximum 120 GPH flow

Easy assembly required, pump included

Can be used indoor and outdoor

