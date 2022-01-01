Glitzhome 3D Cat Stocking Perspective: front
Glitzhome 3D Cat Stocking Perspective: back
Glitzhome 3D Cat Stocking Perspective: left
Glitzhome 3D Cat Stocking

22 inUPC: 0695265884015
Product Details

This stocking features a cute 3D Cat design. High quality hooked material and exquisite workmanship make it look perfect, not only as a holiday decoration but a delivery of your love to your family members. Unique decorative style will provide a festive atmosphere in any room in your house, providing the handmade charm of a true vintage Christmas.

  • Front Material: 100% Acrylic
  • Back and Lining Material: 100% Polyester. Size: 22.00"L X 10.24"W X 0.49"H
