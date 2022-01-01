Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Glitzhome 3D Santa Stocking
19 inUPC: 0695265882109
Purchase Options
Product Details
This stocking features a cute 3D Santa design. High quality hooked material and exquisite workmanship make it look perfect, not only as a holiday decoration but a delivery of your love to your family members. Unique decorative style will provide a festive atmosphere in any room in your house, providing the handmade charm of a true vintage Christmas.
- Front Material: 100% Acrylic
- Back and Lining Material: 100% Polyester
- Size: 18.90"L X 10.24"W X 0.59"H