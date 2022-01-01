A decorator's delight, thanks to open branches and natural pockets designed to showcase your treasured ornaments. This lifelike spruce gleams with more than 400 warm white microlight LEDs.

Size: 41.73"L X 41.73"W X 83.86"H

Tips count: 1015 PE tips on this version

Light count: 400 LED bulbs on this version

Pre-lit 400 warm white LED light bulbs

Unique and realistic, fits beautifully in Modern space

Elegant slim profile pine without taking much space

Artificial 3D pine needles and layered structure, easy to hang your favorite ornaments. Pre-lit 400 warm white LED light bulbs and 1015 tips, to create fragrant Christmas atmosphere

Hinged construction, shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips