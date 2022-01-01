Glitzhome 400 LED Light Bulb Deluxe Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome 400 LED Light Bulb Deluxe Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome 400 LED Light Bulb Deluxe Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome 400 LED Light Bulb Deluxe Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome 400 LED Light Bulb Deluxe Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome 400 LED Light Bulb Deluxe Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome 400 LED Light Bulb Deluxe Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

7 ftUPC: 0694132714674
Purchase Options

Product Details

A decorator's delight, thanks to open branches and natural pockets designed to showcase your treasured ornaments. This lifelike spruce gleams with more than 400 warm white microlight LEDs.

  • Size: 41.73"L X 41.73"W X 83.86"H
  • Tips count: 1015 PE tips on this version
  • Light count: 400 LED bulbs on this version
  • Pre-lit 400 warm white LED light bulbs
  • Unique and realistic, fits beautifully in Modern space
  • Elegant slim profile pine without taking much space
  • Artificial 3D pine needles and layered structure, easy to hang your favorite ornaments. Pre-lit 400 warm white LED light bulbs and 1015 tips, to create fragrant Christmas atmosphere
  • Hinged construction, shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips