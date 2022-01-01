Complement your stylish home with this traditional seating set! The set features a rocking chair and a matching accent table, which are composed of real bamboo in its natural look. Ergonomically designed and built; simple but stylish and comfortable. This lovely seating set is great for creating a perfectly polished porch or an elegant garden-inspired home!

Felt mat and foot nails applied in order for anti-scratch

Spacious seating area for various body size

Contoured bamboo slatted seat and backrest for comfort fit

Unique natural grainy finish

Assembly required, hardware included

Chair Size: 21.25 Inches Wide x 32.25 Inches Deep x 32 Inches High

Chair Weight Capacity: 250 Pounds

Table Size: 19.75 Inches Wide x 19.75 Inches Deep x 18.25 Inches High

Table Top Weight Capacity: 50 Pounds