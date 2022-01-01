Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Accent Table and Bamboo Rocking Chair Set
2 pcUPC: 0694132713027
Product Details
Complement your stylish home with this traditional seating set! The set features a rocking chair and a matching accent table, which are composed of real bamboo in its natural look. Ergonomically designed and built; simple but stylish and comfortable. This lovely seating set is great for creating a perfectly polished porch or an elegant garden-inspired home!
- Felt mat and foot nails applied in order for anti-scratch
- Spacious seating area for various body size
- Contoured bamboo slatted seat and backrest for comfort fit
- Unique natural grainy finish
- Assembly required, hardware included
Chair Size: 21.25 Inches Wide x 32.25 Inches Deep x 32 Inches High
Chair Weight Capacity: 250 Pounds
Table Size: 19.75 Inches Wide x 19.75 Inches Deep x 18.25 Inches High
Table Top Weight Capacity: 50 Pounds