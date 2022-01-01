Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Acrylic Houndstooth Woven Tassel Throw - Black/White
60 x 50 inUPC: 0695265887395
Product Details
Throw measures 50 inches x 60 inches, made of 100% woven acrylic with inchesdecorative fringe finish that won't unravel in wash. Old-fashioned look with a modern twist,these blankets are durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.
- Black and white color
- Cold water wash, do not iron
- Machine washable use stain/spot remover if needed
Material: 100% acrylic
Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W, 0.79 lbs.