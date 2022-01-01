Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Acrylic Plaid Woven Tassel Throw Blanket
60 x 50 inUPC: 0697125530398
Purchase Options
Product Details
The plaid throw blanket measures 60 in. D x 50 in. H, made of 100% woven acrylic with 2.5 in. decorative fringe finish that won't unravel in wash. Old-fashioned look with a modern twist, these blankets are durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.
- Brown and Beige color
- Material: 100% acrylic
- Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W, 0.88 lbs.
- Cold water wash, do not iron
- Machine washable use stain/spot remover if needed