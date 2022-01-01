Glitzhome Acrylic Plaid Woven Tassel Throw Blanket Perspective: front
Glitzhome Acrylic Plaid Woven Tassel Throw Blanket Perspective: left
Glitzhome Acrylic Plaid Woven Tassel Throw Blanket Perspective: right
Glitzhome Acrylic Plaid Woven Tassel Throw Blanket Perspective: top
Glitzhome Acrylic Plaid Woven Tassel Throw Blanket

60 x 50 inUPC: 0697125530398
Product Details

The plaid throw blanket measures 60 in. D x 50 in. H, made of 100% woven acrylic with 2.5 in. decorative fringe finish that won't unravel in wash. Old-fashioned look with a modern twist, these blankets are durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.

  • Brown and Beige color
  • Material: 100% acrylic
  • Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W, 0.88 lbs.
  • Cold water wash, do not iron
  • Machine washable use stain/spot remover if needed