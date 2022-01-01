Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Adirondack Chair - Tan
1 ctUPC: 0694132711817
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Adirondack chair is a symbol of relaxation, which is crafted with 100% recycled High Density Polyethylene, its slanted seat and full back to hug you in comfort, and extra-wide paddle armrests are at the ready to hold a drink. Made of HDPE resin wood, backed by a 10-Year Warranty, our lumber is resistant to stains and corrosive substances, and isn't prone to splinter, crack, chip, peel, or rot. Our all-weather material is built to withstand all four seasons and a range of climates including hot sun, snowy winters, salt spray, and heavy winds. Perfect for your patio, porch, poolside, garden, backyard and any other outdoor space!
- Clean easy: Clean easily with soap, water and soft brush.
- Durability: Made of HDPE resin wood, backed by a 10-Year Warranty.
- Hardware is stainless steel; it can show some sign of corrosion in salt air environments
- Weather resistance: Long lasting and needs almost no maintenance.
- The two support bars on the back make it more durable and sturdy.
Dimensions: 31.3 Inch x 33.27 Inch x 37.8 Inch
Item Weight: 38.06 Pounds
Weight Capacity: 250 pounds