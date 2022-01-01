Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool - Cream Perspective: front
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool - Cream Perspective: back
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool - Cream Perspective: left
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool - Cream Perspective: right
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool - Cream Perspective: top
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool - Cream Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool - Cream

1 ctUPC: 0694132711770
Purchase Options

Product Details

These stylish and contemporary pieces of furniture are sure to be a hit for your leisure and large gatherings. It will offer you a comfortable seating experience. Its simple but elegant design makes it perfect for home, restaurant, bar and office.

  • Comprised of durableleather and steel walnut veneer
  • Foot rest
  • 360-degree swivel action
  • Ergonomic curved back, padded seat and armrest for all-day comfort and support
  • Max. weight capacity: 260 lbs.
  • Material: Made of bent plywood frame with walnut veneer, plated metal base in shiny chrome, and PU leather
  • It has heavy-duty base using BIFMA Class-3 gaslift, plywood frame with EPA TSCA Certificate and foam inside is Flame Resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate.
  • Easy Assembly
  • Color: Cream
  • Adjustable pneumatic height: 37.60"-45.70"