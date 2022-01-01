These stylish and contemporary pieces of furniture are sure to be a hit for your leisure and large gatherings. It will offer you a comfortable seating experience. Its simple but elegant design makes it perfect for home, restaurant, bar and office.

Comprised of durableleather and steel walnut veneer

Foot rest

360-degree swivel action

Ergonomic curved back, padded seat and armrest for all-day comfort and support

Max. weight capacity: 260 lbs.

Material: Made of bent plywood frame with walnut veneer, plated metal base in shiny chrome, and PU leather

It has heavy-duty base using BIFMA Class-3 gaslift, plywood frame with EPA TSCA Certificate and foam inside is Flame Resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate.

Easy Assembly

Color: Cream

Adjustable pneumatic height: 37.60"-45.70"