Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool Pair - Brown Perspective: front
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool Pair - Brown Perspective: back
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool Pair - Brown Perspective: left
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool Pair - Brown Perspective: top
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool Pair - Brown Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool Pair - Brown

2 ct / 37.60 -45.70 in HUPC: 0694132713376
These stylish and contemporary pieces of furniture are sure to be a hit for your leisure and large gatherings. It will offer you a comfortable seating experience. Its simple but elegant design makes it perfect for home, restaurant, bar and office.

  • Comprised of durableleather and steel walnut veneer
  • Foot rest
  • 360-degree swivel action
  • Ergonomic curved back, padded seat and armrest for all-day comfort and support
  • Max. weight capacity: 260 lbs.
  • Material: Made of bent plywood frame with walnut veneer, plated metal base in shiny chrome, and PU leather
  • It has heavy-duty base using BIFMA Class-3 gaslift, plywood frame with EPA TSCA Certificate and foam inside is Flame Resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate.
  • Easy Assembly: 2 Bar Stools per carton
  • Color: Yellowish-brown
  • Adjustable pneumatic height: 37.60"-45.70"