Glitzhome Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool Pair - Brown
2 ct / 37.60 -45.70 in HUPC: 0694132713376
These stylish and contemporary pieces of furniture are sure to be a hit for your leisure and large gatherings. It will offer you a comfortable seating experience. Its simple but elegant design makes it perfect for home, restaurant, bar and office.
- Comprised of durableleather and steel walnut veneer
- Foot rest
- 360-degree swivel action
- Ergonomic curved back, padded seat and armrest for all-day comfort and support
- Max. weight capacity: 260 lbs.
- Material: Made of bent plywood frame with walnut veneer, plated metal base in shiny chrome, and PU leather
- It has heavy-duty base using BIFMA Class-3 gaslift, plywood frame with EPA TSCA Certificate and foam inside is Flame Resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate.
- Easy Assembly: 2 Bar Stools per carton
- Color: Yellowish-brown
- Adjustable pneumatic height: 37.60"-45.70"