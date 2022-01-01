This stylish and contemporary chair features a paneled seat and back and foam cushioned, waterfall front seat. Walnut plywood and oil wax leatherette give a mid-century modern and contemporary touch to your home office or workspace. The pneumatic adjustment lever adjusts the seat to your desired height. The ergonomic curved mid-back with shell walnut bentwood support, spacious padded seat, and bamboo armrest promise optimum comfort while providing relief from discomfort caused by prolonged sitting while working or studying.

Features sturdy plywood frame, painted metal base in matte black, and shiny black leatherette

Metal five-star base with caster

Upholstered seat and back

This office chair has a heavy-duty base using five-jaw with ASNI/BIFMA Class-3 gas lift

Plywood frame with EPA TSCA certificate

Foam inside is flame resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate

Seat weight capacity: 260 pounds

360-degree swivel

Spot clean or professional clean only

Assembly required - easy to assemble