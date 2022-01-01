Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Adjustable Swivel Leatherette Desk Chair - Black
UPC: 0694132711557
Product Details
This stylish and contemporary chair features a paneled seat and back and foam cushioned, waterfall front seat. Walnut plywood and oil wax leatherette give a mid-century modern and contemporary touch to your home office or workspace. The pneumatic adjustment lever adjusts the seat to your desired height. The ergonomic curved mid-back with shell walnut bentwood support, spacious padded seat, and bamboo armrest promise optimum comfort while providing relief from discomfort caused by prolonged sitting while working or studying.
- Features sturdy plywood frame, painted metal base in matte black, and shiny black leatherette
- Metal five-star base with caster
- Upholstered seat and back
- This office chair has a heavy-duty base using five-jaw with ASNI/BIFMA Class-3 gas lift
- Plywood frame with EPA TSCA certificate
- Foam inside is flame resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate
- Seat weight capacity: 260 pounds
- 360-degree swivel
- Spot clean or professional clean only
- Assembly required - easy to assemble