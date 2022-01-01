The Adirondack chair is a symbol of relaxation, which is crafted with 100% recycled High Density Polyethylene, its slanted seat and full back to hug you in comfort, and extra-wide paddle armrests are at the ready to hold a drink. Made of HDPE resin wood, Backed by a 10-Year Warranty, our lumber is resistant to stains and corrosive substances, and isn't prone to splinter, crack, chip, peel, or rot. Our all-weather material is built to withstand all four seasons and a range of climates including hot sun, snowy winters, salt spray, and heavy winds. Perfect for your patio, porch, poolside, garden, backyard and any other outdoor space!

Material: Constructed of genuine our lumber.

Item dimensions: 31.3 Inch x 33.27 Inch x 37.8 Inch

Weight: 38.06lbs

Weight Capacity: The two support bars on the back make it more durable and sturdy. Weight capacity - 250 pounds.

Weather resistance: Long lasting, and needs almost no maintenance.

Hardware: Hardware is staineless steel, it can show some sign of corrosion in salt air environments.

Clean easy: Clean easily with soap, water and soft brush.