Glitzhome All-Weather Adirondack Chair - White Perspective: front
Glitzhome All-Weather Adirondack Chair - White Perspective: back
Glitzhome All-Weather Adirondack Chair - White Perspective: left
Glitzhome All-Weather Adirondack Chair - White Perspective: right
Glitzhome All-Weather Adirondack Chair - White Perspective: top
Glitzhome All-Weather Adirondack Chair - White Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome All-Weather Adirondack Chair - White

1 ctUPC: 0694132711882
Product Details

The Adirondack chair is a symbol of relaxation, which is crafted with 100% recycled High Density Polyethylene, its slanted seat and full back to hug you in comfort, and extra-wide paddle armrests are at the ready to hold a drink. Made of HDPE resin wood, Backed by a 10-Year Warranty, our lumber is resistant to stains and corrosive substances, and isn't prone to splinter, crack, chip, peel, or rot. Our all-weather material is built to withstand all four seasons and a range of climates including hot sun, snowy winters, salt spray, and heavy winds. Perfect for your patio, porch, poolside, garden, backyard and any other outdoor space!

  • Material: Constructed of genuine our lumber.
  • Item dimensions: 31.3 Inch x33.27 Inch x37.8 Inch
  • Weight: 38.06lbs
  • Weight capacity - 250 pounds.
  • Weather resistance: Long lasting, and needs almost no maintenance.
  • Hardware: Hardware is staineless steel, it can show some sign of corrosion in salt air environments.
  • Clean easy: Clean easily with soap, water and soft brush.