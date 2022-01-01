The bench is a beautiful addition whether in your garden, patio, or courtyard. Crafted from cast aluminum, a powder-coated black finish that wards off wear from weather and UV without any maintenance. Olefin beige cushions are included, ensuring that you stay comfortable. This bench features an open metal weave motif with a beautiful scroll design that highlights its elegant hand-crafted details.

Cast of strong, light-weight aluminum with a black finish, classic style featured with scooped arms, curved legs and lattice back

Molded aluminum is soldered together to create the frames, then sanded and finished by hand

Rustproof, weather-resistant aluminum, durable and comfortable.

Select from a woven beige olefin fabric for seat cushions.

Assembly required, hardware included