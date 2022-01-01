Entertain you with high quality sun protection with this self tilting Patio Umbrella, available in weather-resistant Olefin fabrics, choose from solid, vibrant colors for the canopy, this umbrella will provide long lasting protection and charm, perfect for time spent outdoors for your patio, porch and courtyard.

Canopy olefin fabric is made with an outdoor rated solution-dyed polyester that minimizes color fading, provides UV protection and water-resistance

Tilt automatically when keep cranking (patented) simply use the crank lever on the side to open and close

360° automatic tilt function maximizes shade direction to provide you with the best shading effect

High-quality and sturdy aluminum frame offers lasting durability, 8 aluminum ribs structure provide strong canopy support

1.5 in. Dia aluminum umbrella pole will fit in most umbrella stands, umbrella stand is not included