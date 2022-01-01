Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Aluminium Self Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Wine Red
10 ftUPC: 0694132711820
Entertain your guests while enjoyinghigh quality sun protection with this self tilting Patio Umbrella, available in weather-resistant olefin fabrics. This umbrella will provide long lasting protection and charm, perfect for time spent outdoors on your patio or porch, or in your courtyard.
- Olefin fabric canopyis made with an outdoor rated solution-dyed polyester that minimizes color fading and provides UV protection and water-resistance
- Tilt automatically when keep cranking; simply use the crank lever on the side to open and close
- 360° automatic tilt function maximizes shade direction to provide you with the best shading
- High-quality and sturdy aluminum frame offers lasting durability
- Eight aluminum ribs structure provide strong canopy support
- 1.5-inch diameter aluminum umbrella pole will fit in most umbrella stands
- Umbrella stand is not included