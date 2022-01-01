Glitzhome Aluminium Self Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Wine Red Perspective: front
Glitzhome Aluminium Self Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Wine Red Perspective: back
Glitzhome Aluminium Self Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Wine Red Perspective: left
Glitzhome Aluminium Self Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Wine Red Perspective: right
Glitzhome Aluminium Self Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Wine Red Perspective: top
Glitzhome Aluminium Self Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Wine Red Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Aluminium Self Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Wine Red

10 ftUPC: 0694132711820
Product Details

Entertain your guests while enjoyinghigh quality sun protection with this self tilting Patio Umbrella, available in weather-resistant olefin fabrics. This umbrella will provide long lasting protection and charm, perfect for time spent outdoors on your patio or porch, or in your courtyard.

  • Olefin fabric canopyis made with an outdoor rated solution-dyed polyester that minimizes color fading and provides UV protection and water-resistance
  • Tilt automatically when keep cranking; simply use the crank lever on the side to open and close
  • 360° automatic tilt function maximizes shade direction to provide you with the best shading
  • High-quality and sturdy aluminum frame offers lasting durability
  • Eight aluminum ribs structure provide strong canopy support
  • 1.5-inch diameter aluminum umbrella pole will fit in most umbrella stands
  • Umbrella stand is not included