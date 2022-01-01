Entertain your guests while enjoyinghigh quality sun protection with this self tilting Patio Umbrella, available in weather-resistant olefin fabrics. This umbrella will provide long lasting protection and charm, perfect for time spent outdoors on your patio or porch, or in your courtyard.

Olefin fabric canopyis made with an outdoor rated solution-dyed polyester that minimizes color fading and provides UV protection and water-resistance

Tilt automatically when keep cranking; simply use the crank lever on the side to open and close

360° automatic tilt function maximizes shade direction to provide you with the best shading

High-quality and sturdy aluminum frame offers lasting durability

Eight aluminum ribs structure provide strong canopy support

1.5-inch diameter aluminum umbrella pole will fit in most umbrella stands

Umbrella stand is not included