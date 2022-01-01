Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome American Patriotic Metal National Flag Garland
6 ftUPC: 0694132713433
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add a patriotic flare to your backyard parties with Americana Metal Flag Garland! This metal garland has blue,red and white flags strung along a jute rope. Perfect for Independence Day celebrations, coming home parties, or summer barbecues, use it to decorate the food table, a wall, staircase, or a doorway!
- Both indoor and outdoor safe.
- With a rustic look
- 6ft long