Glitzhome American Patriotic Metal National Flag Garland

6 ftUPC: 0694132713433
Add a patriotic flare to your backyard parties with Americana Metal Flag Garland! This metal garland has blue,red and white flags strung along a jute rope. Perfect for Independence Day celebrations, coming home parties, or summer barbecues, use it to decorate the food table, a wall, staircase, or a doorway!

  • Both indoor and outdoor safe.
  • With a rustic look
  • 6ft long