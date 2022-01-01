Add a patriotic flare to your backyard parties with Americana Metal Truck Garland! This metal garland has blue,red and white trucks with flags strung along a jute rope. Perfect for Independence Day celebrations, coming home parties, or summer barbecues, use it to decorate the food table, a wall, staircase, or a doorway!

Both indoor and outdoor safe.

With eight red trucks; 6ft long

Material: 95% Iron, 5% Linen