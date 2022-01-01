Put some patriotic spirit in your yard with this Americana Metal Truck Stake. It features blue metal truck with firecracks and flag in its trunk, and a welcome sign. Perfect for Independence Day celebrations, coming home parties, or summer barbecues.

You could have it staked in your yard or hang it on the wall if you remove the metal sticks.

Size: 23.75"L X 0.5"W X 22.5"H

100% made out of metal, outdoor safe