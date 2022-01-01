Welcome guests into your home with a wonderful wreath on the inside of your door! The wreath features an arrangement of red, blue and white burlap, adorned with white wood stars against blue background. Hang it on the interior of your front or back door, your mantel, or a wall to create more festive feel.

Both indoor and outdoor safe.

With wood stars on blue background

Square wreath, 19.25" W X 19.25" H