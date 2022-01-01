Glitzhome Artificial Fir Christmas Tree with LED Lights - Green Perspective: front
Glitzhome Artificial Fir Christmas Tree with LED Lights - Green
Glitzhome Artificial Fir Christmas Tree with LED Lights - Green
Glitzhome Artificial Fir Christmas Tree with LED Lights - Green

6 ftUPC: 0694132710860
Product Details

This 6ft Pre-Lit Green Fir Artificial Christmas tree creates a unique wintery feel, it will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays. Product may ship compressed - You can adjust all the branches with an elegant look like the images.

9 Light mode With Remote Controller:

  1. Combination-Multi colors
  2. Warm white light steady on
  3. Color Light steady on
  4. Warm white Slo-Glo
  5. Color Light Sogol
  6. Warm white and Color light sequential
  7. Warm white and Color light twinkle
  8. Warm white and Color slow fade
  9. Single light Slo-Glo

Dimensions: 6 Foot Height with a 40.9 Inch Diameter

Artificial Tree Type: Fir. Traditional full silhouette with mute color light and pinecones decorated.

Length of extension cord: 59 Inch

Lights Included: 350

Light Tone: Warm White Lights

Assembly Required: Includes sturdy folding metal tree stand and 3 sections metal hinged branches for quick and easy setup

Number of Assembly Sections: 3