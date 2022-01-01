Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Artificial Fir Christmas Tree with LED Lights - Green
6 ftUPC: 0694132710860
Purchase Options
Product Details
This 6ft Pre-Lit Green Fir Artificial Christmas tree creates a unique wintery feel, it will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays. Product may ship compressed - You can adjust all the branches with an elegant look like the images.
9 Light mode With Remote Controller:
- Combination-Multi colors
- Warm white light steady on
- Color Light steady on
- Warm white Slo-Glo
- Color Light Sogol
- Warm white and Color light sequential
- Warm white and Color light twinkle
- Warm white and Color slow fade
- Single light Slo-Glo
Dimensions: 6 Foot Height with a 40.9 Inch Diameter
Artificial Tree Type: Fir. Traditional full silhouette with mute color light and pinecones decorated.
Length of extension cord: 59 Inch
Lights Included: 350
Light Tone: Warm White Lights
Assembly Required: Includes sturdy folding metal tree stand and 3 sections metal hinged branches for quick and easy setup
Number of Assembly Sections: 3