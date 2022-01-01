This 6ft Pre-Lit Green Fir Artificial Christmas tree creates a unique wintery feel, it will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays. Product may ship compressed - You can adjust all the branches with an elegant look like the images.

9 Light mode With Remote Controller:

Combination-Multi colors Warm white light steady on Color Light steady on Warm white Slo-Glo Color Light Sogol Warm white and Color light sequential Warm white and Color light twinkle Warm white and Color slow fade Single light Slo-Glo

Dimensions: 6 Foot Height with a 40.9 Inch Diameter

Artificial Tree Type: Fir. Traditional full silhouette with mute color light and pinecones decorated.

Length of extension cord: 59 Inch

Lights Included: 350

Light Tone: Warm White Lights

Assembly Required: Includes sturdy folding metal tree stand and 3 sections metal hinged branches for quick and easy setup

Number of Assembly Sections: 3